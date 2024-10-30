News & Insights

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Proposes Key Leadership Appointments

October 30, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co (HK:1138) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co. has announced the proposed appointments of Mr. Wang Shuqing as a non-executive director and Mr. Sun Xiaobin as a shareholder representative supervisor. The appointments are pending approval at the company’s general meeting. Both individuals bring extensive experience from their previous roles within China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited and its subsidiaries.

