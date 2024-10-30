News & Insights

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Announces 2024 Framework Agreements

October 30, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co (HK:1138) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co. has announced new framework agreements set to commence in 2024, encompassing financial, vessel, crew, service, lease, and trademark services with COSCO SHIPPING and its affiliates. These agreements aim to continue their strategic partnership, enhancing operational capabilities through shared resources and services. This move highlights COSCO’s significant role as a controlling shareholder, influencing the company’s strategic direction in the global shipping industry.

