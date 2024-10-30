News & Insights

Stocks
CITAF

COSCO SHIPPING Development’s Q3 Profit Soars in 2024

October 30, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co (HK:2866) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. reported a significant increase in revenue and net profit for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue reaching over 8 billion RMB and net profit attributable to shareholders surging by 368.54% compared to the previous year. The company’s improved financial performance is reflected in a 114.41% rise in net cash flow from operating activities, highlighting strong operational efficiency.

For further insights into HK:2866 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CITAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.