COSCO SHIPPING Development’s Q3 Profit Soars in 2024

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. reported a significant increase in revenue and net profit for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue reaching over 8 billion RMB and net profit attributable to shareholders surging by 368.54% compared to the previous year. The company’s improved financial performance is reflected in a 114.41% rise in net cash flow from operating activities, highlighting strong operational efficiency.

