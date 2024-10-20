News & Insights

COSCO SHIPPING Development Plans Share Buyback Strategy

October 20, 2024

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co (HK:2866) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. has announced plans to repurchase its A and H shares to boost investor confidence and align with future development goals. The company intends to execute the A Share buyback through centralized bidding on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, with a planned duration of six months pending shareholder approval. This strategic move aims to reduce the registered capital by canceling repurchased shares.

