COSCO SHIPPING Development Eyes Share Repurchase Approval

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 13, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for its A Share Repurchase Plan, which aims to reduce registered capital. The company has announced a temporary closure of its H Shares register to facilitate this meeting. Investors should note that this move is subject to a vote, reflecting the company’s strategic approach to managing its equity structure.

