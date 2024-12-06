COSCO SHIPPING Acquires Stake in Anji Logistics

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 10% stake in Anji Logistics, investing RMB75 million alongside SIPG. This strategic move enhances COSCO’s portfolio without consolidating Anji Logistics’ financials into its own. The transaction marks a connected deal under Hong Kong Listing Rules, highlighting COSCO’s growth initiatives.

