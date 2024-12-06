COSCO SHIPPING Acquires Stake in Anji Logistics

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 10% stake in Anji Logistics, investing RMB75 million alongside SIPG. This strategic move enhances COSCO’s portfolio without consolidating Anji Logistics’ financials into its own. The transaction marks a connected deal under Hong Kong Listing Rules, highlighting COSCO’s growth initiatives.
For further insights into HK:1919 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.