CICOF

COSCO SHIPPING Acquires Stake in Anji Logistics

December 06, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 10% stake in Anji Logistics, investing RMB75 million alongside SIPG. This strategic move enhances COSCO’s portfolio without consolidating Anji Logistics’ financials into its own. The transaction marks a connected deal under Hong Kong Listing Rules, highlighting COSCO’s growth initiatives.

