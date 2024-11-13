Cosan’s Financial Stability Affirmed by Auditor Review

Cosan (CSAN) has released an update.

Cosan S.A. released its interim financial information for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with auditors BDO RCS confirming that the reports align with international and Brazilian standards. The review revealed no significant issues, highlighting the company’s adherence to appropriate financial reporting practices. Investors can find confidence in Cosan’s stable financial position and transparent disclosure.

