Corvus Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $14 from $8 at Oppenheimer

November 13, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Oppenheimer analyst Jeff Jones raised the firm’s price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to $14 from $8 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm is highly encouraged by management’s enthusiasm for the upcoming atopic dermatitis readout in December. Cash remains constrained given the level of clinical activity, with Q3-ending cash reported at $42M, providing runway into early 2026, by Oppenheimer’s estimate.

