CorVel Corp. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - CorVel Corp. (CRVL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $31.029 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $26.419 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $248.548 million from $231.514 million last year.

CorVel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.029 Mln. vs. $26.419 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $248.548 Mln vs. $231.514 Mln last year.

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