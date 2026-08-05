CorVel Corp. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - CorVel Corp. (CRVL) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $32.22 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $27.23 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $259.92 million from $234.71 million last year.

CorVel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.22 Mln. vs. $27.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $259.92 Mln vs. $234.71 Mln last year.

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