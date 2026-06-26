Corus Entertainment Inc Q3 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Corus Entertainment Inc (CJREF.PK) reported Loss for its third quarter of -C$36.495 million

The company's earnings totaled -C$36.495 million, or -C$0.18 per share. This compares with -C$7.336 million, or -C$0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Corus Entertainment Inc reported adjusted earnings of -C$30.117 million or -C$0.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 16.3% to C$249.363 million from C$297.806 million last year.

Corus Entertainment Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$36.495 Mln. vs. -C$7.336 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.18 vs. -C$0.04 last year. -Revenue: C$249.363 Mln vs. C$297.806 Mln last year.

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