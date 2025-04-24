Corteva's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) provides seed and crop protection solutions, which engages in the agriculture industry and food supply. Valued at $41.4 billion by market cap, the leading agricultural company offers seeds and crop protection products, as well as software solutions and digital services. The agricultural chemical and seed major is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CTVA to report a profit of $0.87 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.3% from $0.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect CTVA to report EPS of $2.98, up 16% from $2.57 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 14.4% year over year to $3.41 in fiscal 2026.

CTVA stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 10.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 7.7% dip over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, CTVA shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.32 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $0.34. The company’s revenue was $3.98 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.95 billion. CTVA expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.70 to $2.95, and expects revenue to be between $17.2 billion and $17.6 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CTVA stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” CTVA’s average analyst price target is $69.10, indicating a potential upside of 13.1% from the current levels.

