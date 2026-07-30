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Corteva Q2 Profit Declines

July 30, 2026 — 06:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corteva Inc. (CTVA) on Thursday reported a drop in second-quarter profit as reduced seed volumes and competitive pricing in crop protection weighed on results.

For the second quarter, income from continuing operations declined to $1.22 billion or $1.81 per share, from $1.38 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted operating earnings rose 5% to $2.30 per share, compared to $2.20 per share.

Net sales edged down 1% to $6.38 billion from $6.46 billion last year as a 3% decline in volume was partly offset by a 1% improvement in price/mix. Organic sales decreased 2%.

For fiscal 2026, Corteva raised its outlook and now expects operating EBITDA of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion and operating earnings per share of $3.60 to $3.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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