Corsa Coal Reports Q3 Results and Financial Moves

November 26, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

November 26, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Corsa Coal (TSE:CSO) has released an update.

Corsa Coal has announced its third-quarter 2024 financial results and conducted promising investigations into the presence of platinum group metals in its coal refuse materials. Furthermore, the company is seeking a $25 million term loan with a potential USDA guarantee to refinance existing debt, signaling strategic financial maneuvers to bolster its business operations.



