Correction Notice: Enlightify Inc. Updates Strategic Cooperation Partner Name in Renewable Energy Initiative with Gaintime Fund

Enlightify Inc. corrects cooperation partner's name, announces strategic agreement with Gaintime Fund for global renewable energy projects.

Enlightify Inc. has corrected a previous press release to specify its cooperation partner as Gaintime Industry-Finance (Beijing) Venture Capital Fund Management Co., Ltd. The companies announced a strategic cooperation agreement on February 5, 2025, aimed at developing and investing in global renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and hydropower. They plan to establish the "Overseas Ready-to-Build Development Fund" to target high-quality renewable energy initiatives, intending to develop at least 500 MW annually, primarily in Europe and Southeast Asia, with identified projects in countries like Bulgaria, Italy, and Spain. Enlightify's CEO emphasized the partnership's potential to enhance sustainability efforts globally and leverage both parties' strengths for successful project execution.

Enlightify Inc. has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Gaintime Industry-Finance (Beijing) Venture Capital Fund Management Co., Ltd., a reputable fund focused on new energy investments, enhancing its position in the renewable energy sector.

The partnership aims to jointly develop global renewable energy projects, emphasizing significant investments in solar, wind, and hydropower initiatives, which positions the company favorably in a growing market focused on sustainability.

Through the establishment of the "Overseas Ready-to-Build Development Fund," Enlightify is targeting the development of at least 500 MW of renewable energy projects annually, showcasing an ambitious growth strategy in this sector.

The collaboration is set to focus on identified renewable energy projects in Europe and Southeast Asia, which are at various stages of development, indicating a strong pipeline of upcoming initiatives that could drive future revenue growth.

The correction notice highlights a significant error in a previous press release, which may raise concerns about the accuracy and reliability of the company's communications.

The partnership with Gaintime Fund, while framed positively, may indicate a shift in the company's focus away from its core operations in agriculture towards renewable energy, potentially unsettling investors who favor its original business model.

Enlightify's mention of digital asset mining could attract scrutiny and controversy, given the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies and their environmental impacts, which may counteract the sustainable image the company aims to project through its renewable energy initiatives.

What is the corrected cooperation partner name in Enlightify's press release?

The correct name is Gaintime Industry-Finance (Beijing) Venture Capital Fund Management Co., Ltd.

What is the focus of the strategic cooperation agreement?

The cooperation aims to jointly develop and invest in global renewable energy projects, especially solar, wind, and hydropower initiatives.

What is the significance of the "RTB" Development Fund?

The RTB Development Fund will target high-quality renewable energy projects globally, aiming to develop at least 500 MW annually.

Which regions will the collaboration initially focus on?

The partnership will initially focus on renewable energy markets in Europe and Southeast Asia.

What types of projects are included in the collaboration?

The collaboration includes solar and wind power initiatives in countries like Bulgaria, Italy, and Spain, with various development stages.

Full Release





Correction Notice:









A previous version of this press release issued on February 7, 2025 by Enlightify



Inc.



please note that the name of the cooperation partner was incorrectly stated. The correct name should be Gaintime Industry-Finance (Beijing) Venture Capital Fund Management Co., Ltd. The corrected version is presented below:







XI’AN, CHINA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlightify Inc. (NYSE: ENFY) (“Enlightify” or the “Company” and formerly China Green Agriculture, Inc.) today announced that on Feb. 5, 2025, it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Gaintime Industry-Finance (Beijing) Venture Capital Fund Management Co., Ltd. (“Gaintime Fund”), a prominent fund management company specializing in the new energy investments. This collaboration aims to jointly develop and invest in global renewable energy projects, focusing on solar, wind, and hydropower initiatives.





Under the agreement, Enlightify will join forces with Gaintime Fund to establish the "Overseas Ready-to-Build (“RTB”) Development Fund," targeting high-quality renewable energy projects worldwide. The partnership plans to develop at least 500 MW of renewable energy projects annually, leveraging their combined expertise to optimize resource allocation and reduce overseas investment risks.





The collaboration will initially focus on renewable energy markets in Europe and Southeast Asia, with a portfolio of identified projects, including solar and wind power initiatives in Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Bosnia, and Romania. These projects, ranging from 30 MW to 287 MW in capacity, are at various stages of development, with several already securing necessary permits and approvals.





"This partnership marks a significant milestone in Enlightify’s commitment to sustainability and global expansion," said Mr. Zhuoyu Li, CEO of Enlightify Inc. "The partnership is built on principles of openness, mutual benefit, and long-term collaboration, ensuring that both parties can fully leverage their unique strengths and resources. Both parties will establish high-level consultation and departmental coordination mechanisms to ensure seamless communication and efficient project execution. By combining our strengths with Gaintime Fund's extensive experience in renewable energy investments, we are well-positioned to drive the development of clean energy projects worldwide, contributing to a more sustainable future."







About Enlightify Inc.







The Company produces and distributes humic acid-based compound fertilizers, other varieties of compound fertilizers and agricultural products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, i.e.: Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co., Ltd. (“Jinong”), Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co., Ltd (“Gufeng”) and variable interest entities. In 2023, the Company started to purchase digital asset mining machines and established Antaeus Tech Inc. (“Antaeus”) in the State of Delaware and mined digital assets bitcoins in the State of Texas.







About Gaintime Industry-Finance (Beijing) Venture Capital Fund Management Co., Ltd.







Gaintime Industry-Finance (Beijing) Venture Capital Fund Management Co., Ltd. was established in March 2013. It is one of the first 100 private equity fund companies in China and is a fund management company specializing in new energy investments. It actively leverages its platform advantages and investment banking capabilities to engage in various equity investments, asset management, and investment advisory services.







