Corporate Travel Management Announces Daily Buy-Back Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing that they have repurchased 50,000 ordinary fully paid securities, adding to a total of 3,715,741 securities bought back previously. This strategic move indicates the company’s confidence in its market value and commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

