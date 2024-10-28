News & Insights

Corpay reports preliminary Q3 adjusted EPS $5.00, consensus $4.96

October 28, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Reports preliminary Q3 revenue $1.03B, consensus $1.03B. “We’re pleased that our third quarter results finished at the higher end of our revenue and earnings guidance ranges. Our confidence in our fourth quarter outlook is higher today than in August, and calls for low double digit organic revenue growth, and an annualized Cash EPS exit run-rate above $21.00,” said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, Corpay (CPAY), Inc.

