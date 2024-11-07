Corpay Inc Achieves Record Revenue and Growth Milestones

Corpay Inc ( (CPAY) ) has issued an announcement.

Corpay, Inc. reported a milestone in Q3 2024 with over $1 billion in revenue, driven by an 18% growth in Corporate Payments. The company’s financial results show a 6% increase in revenues to $1,029.2 million and a 2% rise in net income. They are optimistic about accelerating revenue growth in Q4 2024 and anticipate synergies from the Paymerang acquisition. Additionally, Corpay expanded its Term Loan B credit facility and announced a $1 billion increase in share repurchase authorization.

