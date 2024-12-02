News & Insights

Markets
CPAY

Corpay CFO Tom Panther To Step Down

December 02, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) said that its Chief Financial Officer, Tom Panther, will leave effective March 15, 2025, to become the Chief Financial Officer of the National Christian Foundation. The company has initiated an executive search to identify a new Chief Financial Officer.

The company currently expects its fourth quarter 2024 organic revenue & earnings results to be in line with the guidance provided on November 7, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.