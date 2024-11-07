News & Insights

Stocks
CPAY

Corpay Achieves $1 Billion Quarterly Revenue Milestone

November 07, 2024 — 11:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fleetcor ( (CPAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fleetcor presented to its investors.

Corpay, Inc., a global S&P 500 corporate payments company, offers modern payment solutions to help businesses and consumers manage expenses efficiently, focusing on vehicle-related, travel, and accounts payable services.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Corpay announced a significant milestone by surpassing $1 billion in quarterly revenue, driven by an 18% organic growth in corporate payments. The company highlighted strong business fundamentals, with improving same-store sales and retention rates.

Corpay’s financial performance in the third quarter showed a 6% revenue increase to $1,029.2 million compared to the previous year. Net income rose by 2% to $276.4 million, while diluted earnings per share saw a 7% increase to $3.90. The company also reported a 5% rise in EBITDA to $557.7 million and an 11% increase in adjusted net income per diluted share to $5.00. Strategic acquisitions, such as Paymerang, are on track to deliver expected synergies.

Looking forward, Corpay remains optimistic about accelerating revenue growth in the fourth quarter and into 2025, despite a slightly lowered revenue guidance for the year due to fuel prices and foreign exchange rates. The company anticipates 13% revenue growth and 21% earnings growth for the upcoming quarter, with continued segment-specific growth and acquisition synergies.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.