Coronation Fund Managers Adjusts Stake in Quilter

May 31, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Quilter (GB:QLT) has released an update.

In a recent notification of major holdings, Quilter PLC announced that Coronation Fund Managers, based in Cape Town, South Africa, has slightly decreased its stake in the company. As of May 28, 2024, Coronation Fund Managers now holds 22.987939% of the voting rights, a minimal decrease from their previous position. This adjustment reflects a change in shareholder influence in the UK-based financial services firm.

