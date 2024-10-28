News & Insights

Coronado Global Resources Bolsters Financial Position Amid Challenges

October 28, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Coronado Global Resources Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 10 Sh (AU:CRN) has released an update.

Coronado Global Resources Inc. has showcased resilience in Q3 FY24 despite operational challenges, achieving 2% growth in year-to-date ROM production compared to 2023. The company has improved its financial position by successfully issuing $400 million in Senior Secured Notes, enhancing liquidity and demonstrating strong earnings growth potential. With ongoing productivity improvements and strategic projects like Mammoth Underground and Buchanan Expansion, Coronado is poised for promising future prospects.

