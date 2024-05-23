Cornish Metals Advances South Crofty Tin Project

Cornish Metals (TSE:CUSN) has released an update.

Cornish Metals Inc. has reported significant progress on its South Crofty tin project, including the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment indicating a robust after-tax net present value of US$201 million and an internal rate of return of approximately 30%. The company has acquired additional land for infrastructure and commenced refurbishment of essential shafts, moving towards a construction decision. Financially, Cornish Metals experienced an increase in operating expenses due to development activities, necessitating additional financing by year-end.

