Cornish Metals Advances South Crofty Project

May 29, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Cornish Metals (TSE:CUSN) has released an update.

Cornish Metals Inc. has announced the filing of a technical report for the South Crofty tin project’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on SEDAR+, highlighting its potential with an after-tax NPV of US$201 million and an IRR of 29.8%. The historical South Crofty mine, which has been operational since 1592, boasts one of the highest grade tin Mineral Resources globally and is supported by strong local and government backing. With tin identified as a critical mineral for technology and energy infrastructure, Cornish Metals aims to advance the project towards a construction decision.

