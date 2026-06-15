Corning vs. QuantumScape: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Corning is a profitable materials-science leader with nearly 20% revenue growth and strong cash generation.

QuantumScape is a development-stage company aiming to disrupt the electric vehicle market with solid-state batteries.

Should investors choose the stability of a hardware giant or the high-stakes potential of next-generation energy technology?

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Investors often weigh the stability of established industrial leaders against the explosive potential of development-stage disruptors. Choosing between Corning (NYSE:GLW) and QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) highlights the trade-off between realized profits and speculative breakthroughs.

Corning dominates the market for specialized glass and fiber optics, providing essential hardware for the artificial intelligence and telecommunications industries. QuantumScape is focused on perfecting solid-state lithium-metal batteries to transform the electric vehicle market. Both companies are vital to the future of connectivity and transportation but operate at different levels of maturity.

The case for Corning

Corning dominates the market for specialized glass and fiber optics through its materials-science expertise. Its operations span optical communications, display technologies, and automotive applications, serving a wide array of global manufacturers. Customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business, as three buyers account for roughly 61% of automotive sales and two customers represent 28% of optical revenue.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $15.6 billion, a significant jump from roughly $13.1 billion in the prior year. Net income for the period was close to $1.6 billion, representing a net margin (the percentage of revenue kept as profit) of approximately 10.2%. This growth reflects strong demand for the specialized glass used in high-tech displays and communication networks.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio was nearly 1.6x, indicating the company has $1.60 in current assets for every $1.00 in liabilities due within a year. Corning remains a bellwether among tech stocks due to its role in building digital communication backbones. The debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9x indicates that total debt is slightly less than the total shareholder equity.

The case for QuantumScape

QuantumScape is developing solid-state lithium-metal batteries intended to replace standard lithium-ion packs in electric vehicles. Its primary goal is to improve battery safety, range, and charging speeds for the automotive sector. The company is significantly dependent on Volkswagen and its subsidiary, PowerCo, which serves as its primary partner for industrializing this technology.

In FY 2025, the company generated $0.0 in revenue as it remained in its development and testing phase. It reported a net loss of nearly $435.1 million during the same period. This loss is expected for a pre-revenue company that focuses entirely on research and development rather than commercial sales.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio was roughly 15.9x. This high ratio shows a significant amount of cash on hand relative to short-term liabilities, which are debts due within twelve months. The debt-to-equity ratio was close to 0.1x, meaning total debt is very low compared to the value of shareholder equity.

Risk profile comparison

Corning faces risks from its concentrated customer base, where the loss of a single major buyer could significantly impact its cash flows. It faces intense competition from global manufacturers like Samsung and Coherent (NYSE:COHR), which creates constant pricing pressure. Geopolitical risks also exist because many of its manufacturing facilities are located in the Asia Pacific region, making it vulnerable to trade disruptions.

QuantumScape must overcome significant technical and production-scale hurdles before achieving commercial viability. It competes with established lithium-ion manufacturers like Panasonic and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) , which already benefit from massive economies of scale. Global trade tensions between the United States and China could also disrupt its access to the critical materials needed for battery production.

Valuation comparison

Corning provides the stability of a profitable manufacturer, while QuantumScape trades at a valuation that reflects high expectations for its future battery technology and earnings estimates.

Metric Corning QuantumScape Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 56.2x 299.9x 32.2x P/S ratio 9.9x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

These two companies may seem like an unusual pairing, but they represent two very different ways to invest in emerging technologies. One is a centuries-old manufacturer finding new growth opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure, while the other is a speculative bet on the future of solid-state batteries. So, which is the better buy for 2026?

Corning is a very old company (founded in 1851) that has pivoted from manufacturing Edison light bulbs to silica glass and TV tubes, and now to laptop screens and fiber-optic components used in AI infrastructure. It maintains a diverse portfolio of businesses and products today, including specialty glass, clean energy infrastructure, semiconductor components, and more.

And it is actually partnering with QuantumScape to provide ceramic technologies needed for the manufacture of solid-state batteries, which is an interesting fact to consider when comparing the two.

QuantumScape, for its part, offers significantly greater upside potential with its solid-state battery technology, intended to replace lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles today. However, it’s still pre-revenue and burning through capital as it continues research and development.

So, the choice between the two companies’ stock comes down to an investor’s risk tolerance. Those who are willing to bet on speculative growth may prefer QuantumScape. I would choose Corning. Its 175-year history demonstrates its remarkable ability to adapt to technological change and generate profits along the way.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coherent, Corning, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.