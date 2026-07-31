Corning Rides AI Data Center Growth as Optical Demand Accelerates

Corning Incorporated GLW is increasingly tied to artificial intelligence data centers, where bandwidth needs are lifting demand for optical fiber, cable and connectivity products.



That shift gives Corning a clearer growth path, but it also raises the execution bar. Hyperscaler agreements, U.S. capacity expansion and photonics products add upside while creating new dependencies.

Corning’s AI Partnerships Reshape Optical Demand

Corning’s optical business is being reshaped by large artificial intelligence customers. Meta Platforms META signed a multiyear agreement of up to $6 billion for Corning’s newest optical fiber, cable and connectivity solutions.



Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN followed with a multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement for optical products used in expanding U.S. data-center infrastructure. Corning also finalized two additional long-term hyperscaler agreements similar in size and duration to the Meta deal.



Enterprise Networks sales increased 65% year over year in the second quarter to $1.27 billion. Corning said GenAI product sales nearly doubled, showing how data-center architecture has become a central optical demand driver.

GLW’s Photonics Platform Extends the Growth Runway

Corning is extending beyond traditional fiber demand. Its GenAI portfolio includes multicore fiber, high-density connectivity systems and advanced optical products designed to improve network capacity and reduce installation complexity.



The longer-term opportunity is the Photonics Market-Access Platform. Management expects this platform to build a $10 billion revenue stream by 2030 as optical technology moves closer to chips and deeper into AI infrastructure.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, whose accelerated-computing platforms are central to AI data-center deployments, is an important partner in this shift. Corning sees more optical content per graphics processing unit as clusters grow and scale-up networks adopt optical connections.

Corning’s U.S. Manufacturing Push Gains Strategic Weight

The NVIDIA partnership also changes Corning’s production footprint. The company plans to expand U.S.-based optical-connectivity manufacturing capacity tenfold and increase domestic fiber production capacity by more than 50%.



Corning also plans three new advanced manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and Texas and more than 3,000 jobs. These investments show how AI demand is moving from orders into manufacturing strategy.



The benefit is closer alignment with customers that need reliable domestic supply. The challenge is pacing capacity against demand, technology adoption and delivery schedules.

GLW’s Solar Buildout Adds a Second Secular Theme

Solar gives Corning another growth platform outside Optical Communications. The company is scaling polysilicon, wafer and module operations to support the domestic solar supply chain in the United States.



Second-quarter Solar sales increased 90% year over year to $438 million, but the segment posted a $7 million net loss. Maintenance, upgrades and a permanent power transition added about $30 million of costs versus the first quarter.



Management expects sales and profitability to improve beginning in the third quarter. The key test is whether higher production can turn demand into durable profit and cash flow.

Corning’s Customer Mix Creates New Dependencies

Long-term AI agreements can improve visibility and help Corning share expansion costs with customers. They can also increase reliance on a small group of hyperscale buyers.



Contract liabilities totaled $2.7 billion in the second quarter and included a $1 billion customer deposit tied to a long-term AI infrastructure supply agreement. That supports visibility, but raises delivery and timing risks.



Other risks remain. Carrier spending is cyclical, China-related tariff uncertainty could pressure margins or supply chains, and the Solar ramp adds a separate execution challenge.

GLW’s Scores Favor Trend Exposure Over Deep Value

The bottom line is that Corning’s AI exposure is becoming more visible and more strategic. Optical Communications is the clearest growth engine, while Solar adds a second secular theme.



GLW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to a more measured near-term view. Its Momentum Score of A and Growth Score of B support the operating-trend thesis.



The Value Score of D is the main offset. Investors are already paying a premium for expected AI and solar growth. The VGM Score of B leaves GLW better suited to growth-oriented investors than to deep-value buyers.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.