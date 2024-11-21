Corn Turning Higher at Midday

The corn market is rallying off early session lows on Wednesday, with contracts up 2 to 4 cents so far at midday. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up 4 1/4 cents at $4.09 per bu.

EIA data from this morning showed ethanol production backing off modestly from the week prior’s record in the week of November 15. That was down 3,000 barrels per day at 1.11 million bpd, which is still the second largest weekly production total all time. That helped to push ethanol stocks up 524,000 barrels to 22.563 million barrels. Ethanol exports were steady at 144,000 barrels per day, with refiner inputs backing off by 17,000 bpd at 892,000 bpd.

Export Sales data will be updated on Thursday morning, with analysts expecting to see 1 to 2.2 MMT of 2024/25 corn sold in the week ending on November 14, with 0-100,000 MT expected for 2025/26 sales.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.31 1/4, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.09, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.41, up 3 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.48, up 2 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.