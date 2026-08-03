Corn Starting August Trade with Weakness

Corn prices are down 3 to 4 cents on Monday morning. Futures posted losses of 1 ½ to 5 cents on the Friday session, as September and December both closed the week with a 23 ½ cent loss. Spillover weakness from wheat, rains, and month end pressure is a factor. December was still up 28 cents on the week. Open interest was down 3,693 contracts on Friday, suggesting some long were exiting. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 cents at $4.10.
CFTC data released on Friday afternoon showed managed money adding 75,490 contracts to their net long in corn futures and options in the week of July 28. The net long was at 168,399 contracts as of Tuesday.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
AgRural estimate the Brazilian second crop corn at 69% harvested in the center south region. The second crop is estimated at 110.5 MMT, with the total crop at142.8 MMT for 2025/26.
Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.40 3/4, down 5 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents
Nearby Cash was $4.10, down 6 cents,
Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.64, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents
Mar 27 Corn closed at $4.79 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents
New Crop Cash was $4.12 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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