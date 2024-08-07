News & Insights

Corn Slipping to Start Wednesday

August 07, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Corn prices are trading with 3 to 4 ½ cent losses on Wednesday morning. Futures were bouncing from the early weakness into Tuesday’s midday, but the closing action saw futures call 1 to 2 cents in the front months.  

June corn exports out of the US totaled 5.496 MMT (216.38 mbu), which was a 3-year high but down 7.89% from the May shipment total. The official Census data has exports at 47.81 MMT, or 1.88 bbu, through June, leaving 342 mbu needed to reach USDA’s projection in the last 2 months of the marketing year.

Exports of distillers in June totaled 945,592 MT, a 3-year low. Ethanol shipments, however, totaled 145.87 million gallons, which was down 6% from May but a record for June. 

Brazilian corn exports in July totaled 3.553 MMT according to trade ministry data, down 16% from July 2023.

Sep 24 Corn  closed at $3.88 3/4, down 2 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.78, down 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.05 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.22 1/4, down 2 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $3.69 7/8, down 2 cents,

