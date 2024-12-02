News & Insights

Corn Slipping Lower As Traders Come Back from Thanksgiving

December 02, 2024 — 03:09 pm EST

The corn market is down 1 to 2 cents so far on Monday AM Trade as traders come back from the short Friday session. Volume was limited. Corn finished off the Friday session with contracts anywhere from ¾ to 7 ¼ cents higher, led by the nearbys. March was down just 2 ¼ cents last week, with Friday’s rebound minimizing the damage. On the month, March was up 7 cents. There were another 111 deliveries issued against December corn futures, all stopped by an R.J.O’Brien customer. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 15 cents at $4.07 1/2 per bu.

 

Export Sales data showed a total of 1.06 MMT in the week that ended on November 21, which was on the lower end of 0.8 and 2 MMT estimates for 2024/25 corn bookings and a 9-week low. Mexico was the buyer of 405,200 MT, with South Korea purchasing 134,100 MT. Another 67,200 MT was sold for 2025/26 to Mexico.

AgroConsult estimates the Brazilian corn crop at 132.7 MT for 2024/25, with the second crop at 107.3 MMT of that total. Brazil’s first corn crop is estimated at 94% planted in the Center-South region as of Thursday.

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.23, up 7 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Nearby Cash  was $4.07 1/2, up 15 cents,

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.33, up 5 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.39 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

