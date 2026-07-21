Corn Slipping Back in Tuesday Morning Trade

Corn prices are down 1 to 2 cents as the trade kicks off Tuesday trade. Futures closed the Monday session slipping back from the highs, rounding out trade with 2 to 5 ½ cent gains. Open interest was up 8,606 contracts on Monday, suggesting new buying. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up a nickel at $4.18 ¾.
The weekly Crop Progress report showed 59% of the US corn crop silking by July 19, 5 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 13% in the dough stage. US condition ratings were back down 1% at 67% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index slipped 1 to at 372.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
The weekly Export Inspections report showed corn shipments of 1.55 MMT (60.7 mbu) in the week of 7/16. That was just a 0.31% drop from the week prior but 57.36% above the same week last year. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 73.77 MMT (2.904 bbu) of corn, which is 25.42% above the same period last year.
Brazil’s AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 49% harvested, lagging the 55% pace from last year.
President Trump late on Monday stated the US is putting 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods citing trade discrimination. Both energy and potash, are exempt.
Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.49 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4¾ cents
Nearby Cash was $4.18 3/4, up 5 cents,
Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.73, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 2 cents
Mar 27 Corn closed at $4.88 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents
New Crop Cash was $4.21 1/8, up 4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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