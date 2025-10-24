Corn Slipping Back on Friday Morning

Corn price action is starting Friday with losses of 1 to 2 cents. Futures are trying to creep back higher, as Thursday trade saw things close with 5 to 6 cent gains. Preliminary open interest rose 14,849 contracts on Thursday, suggesting new buying interest. Spill over support from double digit gains in wheat and soybeans, as well as $3.25/barrel gains in crude oil. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 5 cents at $3.87 1/4.

The average December close so far in October, now with just 6 trade days remaining, is $4.19. That compares to last year’s harvest price for crop insurance at $4.17 but is 51 cents below the February price.

International Grains Council data showed world corn production for 2025/26 steady this month, with consumption up 2 MMT and stocks increasing 5 MMT to 299 MMT on increased 2024/25 stocks (+7 MMT).

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.28, up 5 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.87 1/4, up 5 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.41 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

May 26 Corn closed at $4.49 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

