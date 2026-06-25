Stocks

Corn Slip Lower Late on Wednesday

June 25, 2026 — 01:01 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures posted losses of 1 to 2 ¾ cents in the front months, with deferred contracts steady to ¾ cent higher. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 3/4 cents at $3.78 1/4. 

EIA’s weekly update showed a total of 1.09 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week of June 19, down 12,000 bpd from the week prior. Ethanol stocks were up 111,000 barrels to 24.585 million barrels. Ethanol exports were down 5,000 bpd to 121,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol up 3,000 bpd to 923,000 bpd. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s Export Sales report will be updated on Thursday morning with traders surveyed by Reuters looking for old crop sales to be in a range of 0.5 to 1.3 MMT in the week ending on 6/18. New crop business is seen in a range of 0.3 to 1 MMT. 

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.07, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.78 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.15 3/4, down 2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.34 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $3.90 3/8, down 2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.