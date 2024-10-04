Corn Sliding into Weekend after Early Week Pop

Corn futures are falling on Friday, after bulls gained ground in the first half of the week. Contracts are down 3 to 4 cents in the nearbys at midday. Additional pressure is coming via a weaker wheat market and a stronger US dollar index. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down 4 cents at $3.92 1/4 per bu.

USDA reported a total of 198,000 MT of corn sold to unknown destinations for 2024/25 this morning via a flash sale announcement.

The weekly Export Sales report showed the total for export commitments now at 16.428 MMT, which is up 14% from last year and a 3-year high. That is 28% of USDA’s 24/25 export forecast, vs. the 33% average sales pace.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.24 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.92 1/4, down 4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.42, down 4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.51 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

