Corn Rallying on Wednesday

Corn futures are trading with 5 to 10 cent gains across most contracts at Wednesday’s midday. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up 10 cents at $4.60 3/4. Mexico’s president stated that she does not believe the US will impose tariffs on February 1 as Trump has previously indicated.

This morning’s EIA report showed ethanol production dropping 84,000 barrels per day in the week ending on January 24 to 1.015 million bpd. Ethanol stocks, which had been building, were back down 152,000 barrels to 25.722 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 4,000 to 832,000 bpd.

USDA’s Export Sales report will be back on schedule this week with traders looking for tomorrow morning’s report to show 0.85 to 1.8 MMT of 2024/25 corn sold in the week ending on January 23.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.95 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.60 3/4, up 10 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $5.06, up 10 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.66 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.37 1/4, up 6 cents,

