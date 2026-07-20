Corn Posting Gains at Monday’s Midday

Corn futures are up 6 to 7 cents across most contracts on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 6 1/2 cents at $4.20 1/2.
USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of corn to Colombia this morning, all for 2026/27.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
The weekly Export Inspections report showed corn shipments of 1.55 MMT (60.7 mbu) in the week of 7/16. That was just a 0.31% drop from the week prior but 57.36% above the same week last year. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 73.77 MMT (2.904 bbu) of corn, which is 25.42% above the same period last year.
NOAA’s 7-day QPF updated forecast shows 1- 2 inches expected in much of NE, MO, and parts of Southern/Eastern IA and western IL. Precip is limited in much of the rest of the Corn Belt.
CFTC data released on Friday afternoon showed managed money adding to their net long in corn futures and options in the week of July 14, adding 30,732 contracts, mainly on more short covering. The net long was at 43,391 contracts as of Tuesday.
Brazil’s AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 49% harvested, lagging the 55% pace from last year.
Sep 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.20 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,
Dec 26 Corn is at $4.75, up 7 1/2 cents,
Mar 27 Corn is at $4.90 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $4.24 1/1, up 6 3/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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