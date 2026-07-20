Corn Posting Gains at Monday’s Midday

Corn futures are up 6 to 7 cents across most contracts on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 6 1/2 cents at $4.20 1/2.

USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of corn to Colombia this morning, all for 2026/27.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The weekly Export Inspections report showed corn shipments of 1.55 MMT (60.7 mbu) in the week of 7/16. That was just a 0.31% drop from the week prior but 57.36% above the same week last year. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 73.77 MMT (2.904 bbu) of corn, which is 25.42% above the same period last year.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF updated forecast shows 1- 2 inches expected in much of NE, MO, and parts of Southern/Eastern IA and western IL. Precip is limited in much of the rest of the Corn Belt.

CFTC data released on Friday afternoon showed managed money adding to their net long in corn futures and options in the week of July 14, adding 30,732 contracts, mainly on more short covering. The net long was at 43,391 contracts as of Tuesday.

Brazil’s AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 49% harvested, lagging the 55% pace from last year.

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.20 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.75, up 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 27 Corn is at $4.90 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.24 1/1, up 6 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.