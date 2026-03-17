Corn Holding Steady on Tuesday

Corn futures are trading with fractionally mixed action on Tuesday, shrugging off early weakness. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1/2 cent to $4.10. Crude is up $2.52 at midday.
Ukraine’s economic ministry estimates the country will plant 4.42 million hectares (10.92 million acres) of corn this spring. Overall grain acreage is estimated at 6 million hectares (14.83 million acres), up 240,000 (593,000 acres) from last year. Coceral estimates the UK and EU corn crop at 60.7 MMT, up 1.8 MMT from the previous estimate.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
May 26 Corn is at $4.53 1/2, down 1/2 cent,
Nearby Cash is at $4.10, down 1/2 cent,
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.65 1/2, down 1/4 cent,
Sep 26 Corn is at $4.68, up 3/4 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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