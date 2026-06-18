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Corn Heads into the Long Weekend with Weakness

June 18, 2026 — 11:49 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures posted losses of 3 ½ to 5 ¾ cents across most contracts on Thursday, with July holding onto a 4 ¾ cent gain. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/2 cents at $3.86 1/2. The market and government will take Friday off in observance of Juneteenth, with a normal open on Sunday night.

USDA reported a daily private export sale of 285,775 MT of corn to Mexico this morning for new crop shipment.

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The weekly USDA Export Sales report indicated 1.157 2025/26 corn sold in the week of June 11. That was a 4-week high for the 2025/26 marketing year and 28% above the same week last year. Spain was the top buyer of 262,900 MT, with 259,800 MT sold to Mexico and 249,900 MT to Japan. New crop business was tallied at 519,035 MT, taking full year new crop commitments to 4.643 MMT, 41.2% above the same period last year.

The NOAA 7-day forecast shows heavy precip totals more in the Western Corn Belt area in the next week, with weekend rains seen in NE/KS, and spilling over to IA and MO. Late weekend and early next week rainfall is expected along the I-states to OH.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.17 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.86 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.25 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.44, down 4 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $3.99 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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