Corn Heading into the Long Weekend with Losses

Corn futures are back down 5 to 6 ½ cents in most front months on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 5 1/2 cents at $3.84 1/2. The market will round out the week today, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

USDA reported a daily private export sale of 285,775 MT of corn to Mexico this morning for new crop shipment.

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The weekly USDA Export Sales report indicated 1.157 2025/26 corn sold in the week of June 11, in the range of the 0.7-1.4 MMT trade estimates. That was a 4-week high for the 2025/26 marketing year and 28% above the same week last year. New crop business was tallied at 519,035 MT, on the lower end of expectations of 0.4-1.2 MMT. That took the new crop commitments to 4.643 MMT, 41.2% above the same period last year.

The NOAA 7-day forecast shows heavy precip totals more in the Western Corn Belt area in the next week, with weekend rains seen in NE/KS, and spilling over to IA and MO. Late weekend and early next week rain fall is expected along the I-states to OH.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.15 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.84 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.23 1/2, down 6 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.42 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.97 1/4, down 6 cents,

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