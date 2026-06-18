Corn Falling Back to Start Thursday

Corn prices are down 3 to 4 cents so far on Thursday morning. Futures kicked it into rally mode into Wednesday’s close, with contracts 5 ¼ to 7 ¼ higher on the day. Preliminary open interest was up 1,613 contracts on Wednesday, with the exodus of July continuing, down 30,977 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 6 3/4 cents at $3.90. The market will round out the week today, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.
EIA’s weekly update showed a total of 1.102 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week of June 12, down 6,000 bpd from the week prior. Ethanol stocks were up just 22,000 barrels to 24.474 million barrels. Ethanol exports were back down 27,000 bpd to 128,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol up 13,000 bpd to 920,000 bpd.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
The weekly USDA Export Sales report indicated 0.7-1.4 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week ending on 6/11. New crop business is seen in a range of 0.4-1.2 MMT, per a Reuters survey of traders.
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.21, up 7 1/4 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents
Nearby Cash was $3.90 1/1, up 6 3/4 cents,
Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.29 1/2, up 7 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents
Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.48 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents
New Crop Cash was $4.03 1/8, up 5 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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