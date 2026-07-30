Stocks

Corn Fall Weaker into Thursday’s Close

July 30, 2026 — 09:19 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures closed with weakness on Thursday, as front months were down 2 to 3 ¼ cents, with deferreds fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 3/4 cents at $4.16 1/4.

The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of eastern NE and the eastern portions of the Dakotas through MN, MO, WI, IA, IL, IN and OH. Much of that is expected over the next couple of days.

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Export Sales data was out this morning, showing 362,916 MT in 2025/26 corn sales in the week of 7/23. That was a 3-week high and 6.5% above this week the year prior. Colombia was the buyer of 173,900 MT, with 129,800 MT sold to Mexico. Bookings for 2026/27 were seen at 1.062 MMT. That was a marketing year high but still 43.8% below the same week last year. Unknown destinations were the buyer of 425,500 MT, with Mexico purchasing 376,300 MT.

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.45 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.16 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.68 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 27 Corn  closed at $4.84 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.19 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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