Corn Facing Midday Losses, Still Off Early Lows

Corn futures are trading with contracts down 2 to 2 ½ cents so far at midday. July futures expire today. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is 2 cents lower at $4.08.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 16% of the US corn crop silking by July 12, 4 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 6% in the dough stage. US condition ratings were left at 68% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index was up 2 to at 371. By state, IN and IA were down 1 point, with SD dropping 9 points. Improvement was noted in OH (+17), with MO up 7, NE ratings 5 points higher ND up 6 and IL improving 1 point.

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CONAB data from this morning showed the Brazilian 2025/26 corn crop at 141.73 MMT, a 1.27 MMT increase from last month, with second crop raised 1.56 MMT to 109.43 MMT.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.33 3/4, down 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.08, down 2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.39, down 2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.61, down 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.11, down 2 cents,

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