Corn Extending Gains on Tuesday Morning

Corn futures are trading with contracts up 4 to 5 cents across the nearbys and steady in new crop months. The corn market rallied on Friday with the nearby contracts up 8 ¼ to 10 cents and other contracts 1 ¼ to 3 ¾ cents higher across the board. March was up 13 ¾ cents on the week. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up 9 1/4 cents at $4.49.

On Monday, President Trump signaled a less aggressive approach to tariffs and has delayed implementation to review current trade agreements and policies with China, Canada, and Mexico. He did throw out a February 1 start date for potential 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed managed money spec traders in corn futures and options adding 38,882 contracts to their net long position as of January 14. That took their net long to 292,228 the largest since May 2022. Commercials increased their net short by 52,432 contracts to 540,764 contracts, the most since June 2022.

Argentina corn conditions have been getting weak, with the excellent conditions down 3% to 39% according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, with poor conditions up 5% to 14%. AgRural estimates the first corn crop at 4.1% harvested as of last Thursday in the Center-South region of Brazil. The second crop was listed at 0.3% planted

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.84 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.49, up 9 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.93, up 10 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.56, up 3 1/4 cents, currently unch

New Crop Cash was $4.27, up 3 1/2 cents,

