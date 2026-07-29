Corn Easing Back Lower on Wednesday Morning

Corn price action is down 2 to 3 cents so far on Tuesday. Futures took back much of the Monday weakness, with contracts closing 5 to 6 ¾ cents in the front months and steady to 2 cents higher in the deferreds. Open interest was down just 1,991 contracts on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 6 3/4 cents at $4.28 1/4.

Monday’s Crop Progress report showed condition ratings falling 4% at 63% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index were down 11 points to at 361. The only major state to see a ratings improvement was MO, with a NC and TN also higher. All of the other 15 reported states were lower, led by a 29 point drop in CO, with MI down 28 points, ND falling 21 point, SD dropping 20 and NE falling 18 points.

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Brazil’s ANEC estimates the country’s corn exports in July at 3.3 MMT, a 0.4 MMT drop from their estimate last week, but would still be well above the 2.43 MMT from last year.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 69,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.58 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.28 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.80 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Mar 27 Corn closed at $4.95 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.32 5/8, up 6 3/4 cents,

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