Corn in Collapse Mode on Tuesday

Corn futures are falling at midday so far, with contracts down 6 to 7 cents at midday. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down 6 cents at $3.96 1/2 per bu.

In a Truth Social post from Monday evening, President-elect Trump stated he would be signing an executive order to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on all products. This is in response to the open border according to the post. The market reaction overnight was muted but is weaker through midday.

Separate South Korean importers purchased 133,000 MT and 65,000 MT of international corn on Tuesday morning.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.18 3/4, down 6 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.96 1/2, down 6 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.26 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.33 3/4, down 6 cents,

