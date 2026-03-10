Corn Claws Back Off Lows into Tuesday’s Close

Corn futures closed the Tuesday session with 1 to 3 cents losses across most contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 1/4 cents to $4.09 3/4. Crude oil was down $8.38 on the day as the US began escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, though they did bounce $8 off the low on reports that Iran was placing mines in the waterway.

EIA will be released on Wednesday, with traders looking for ethanol production to bounce from the week prior.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s monthly WASDE report from this morning showed no changes on the US balance sheet, as carryout was left at 2.127 bbu.

Over on the world front, the World Ag Outlook Board there were offsetting changes to the South American production numbers as Argentina was lowered by 1 MMT to 52 MMT and Brazil raised by 1 MMT to 132 MMT. World ending stocks were up 3.76 MMT to 292.75 MMT. That came as old crop Brazilian stocks were increased by 0.78 MMT and demand for the current marketing year was lowered by 0.5 MMT. Ukraine output was raised by 1.7 MMT, with stocks rising by 1.3 MMT.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.36 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.09 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.52 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.63 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.