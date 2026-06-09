Corn Bulls Holding onto Tuesday Gains

Corn futures are showing 1 to 2 cent gains in the front months on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/4 cents at $3.87 3/4.
USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of old crop corn to unknown destinations this morning.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
NASS Crop Progress data from Monday showed 97% of the US corn crop planted by June 7, with emergence at 86%, near the 5-year average. US condition ratings were 67% in good to excellent condition, steady with the previous week. The Brugler500 index was up 1 point on higher excellent ratings to 372.
A South Korean importer purchased 134,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.20 3/4, up 2 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $3.87 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,
Sep 26 Corn is at $4.28 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,
Dec 26 Corn is at $4.47 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $4.02 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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