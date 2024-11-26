News & Insights

CorMedix supports CMS policy updates

November 26, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

CorMedix (CRMD) highlights key policy changes from CMS that benefit hemodialysis patients. Yesterday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, CMS, and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, CMMI, released important policy updates that will broaden the access of Medicare patients managing End Stage Renal Disease, ESRD, and on dialysis to innovative new therapies. Joe Todisco, CorMedix CEO, commented, “CorMedix applauds CMS for making a patient-centered policy change that will align provider incentives with patient care and broaden access to innovation. I am appreciative of the industry stakeholders, patient advocacy organizations, and CorMedix team members that worked closely with CMS to enact this change for the benefit of patient access. This important change will better allow providers to more easily protocolize a product like DefenCath across clinics and patient payor segments system-wide.”

