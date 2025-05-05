Markets
CoreWeave Acquires Weights & Biases To Boost AI Cloud Platform Capabilities

May 05, 2025 — 12:50 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Monday has officially completed its acquisition of Weights & Biases, marking a strategic move to enhance its AI Cloud Platform.

The merger is expected to strengthen CoreWeave's ability to support AI innovation across global AI labs and enterprises.

According to Michael Intrator, co-founder and CEO of CoreWeave, the acquisition enhances the company's scalability and performance following its recent IPO. He highlighted Weights & Biases' innovative approach, customer focus, and engineering excellence as key qualities that align with CoreWeave's values. He expressed confidence that the unified company will drive new possibilities in AI development and deployment.

Post-acquisition, the two companies aim to create a robust AI Cloud Platform designed for rapid development, deployment, and iteration of AI solutions. CoreWeave reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining the flexibility of the Weights & Biases platform, ensuring compatibility with any deployment model, infrastructure provider, or AI framework.

Lukas Biewald, co-founder of Weights & Biases, stated that the merger would accelerate platform investments and unlock new features by integrating hardware and software elements. He emphasized their shared mission to empower developers and welcomed the collaboration between their teams.

CRWV is currently trading at $51.05 or 1.01% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

