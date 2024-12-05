Coretec Group Expands Global Reach with Key Initiatives

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Coretec Group ( (CRTG) ) has shared an announcement.

The Coretec Group has made a strategic acquisition of KIB Plug Energy, a South Korean energy firm, marking a significant leap in its global expansion. This move, alongside restructuring its Core Optics subsidiary and launching a giga-scale battery manufacturing initiative in the U.S., positions Coretec as a leader in energy innovation. With projected revenues expected to exceed $100 million, Coretec is set to drive substantial growth and profitability, enhancing its influence in the energy and technology sectors.

See more data about CRTG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.