Coretec Group Expands Global Reach with Key Initiatives

December 05, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Coretec Group ( (CRTG) ) has shared an announcement.

The Coretec Group has made a strategic acquisition of KIB Plug Energy, a South Korean energy firm, marking a significant leap in its global expansion. This move, alongside restructuring its Core Optics subsidiary and launching a giga-scale battery manufacturing initiative in the U.S., positions Coretec as a leader in energy innovation. With projected revenues expected to exceed $100 million, Coretec is set to drive substantial growth and profitability, enhancing its influence in the energy and technology sectors.

